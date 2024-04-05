Senate Resolution 259 Printer's Number 1485
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1485
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
259
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO,
TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, COMITTA,
KANE, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD AND
MILLER, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2024 as "Pennsylvania Donate Life
Month."
WHEREAS, Organ and tissue transplantation has been recognized
as a corrective and lifesaving medical procedure; and
WHEREAS, Each person who donates organs, eyes and tissues can
potentially save or enhance more than 75 lives and take 8 people
off the organ transplant waiting list; and
WHEREAS, It is estimated that more than 103,000 people are
awaiting lifesaving organ transplants in the United States; and
WHEREAS, On average, 17 people will die each day in the
United States waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 7,000 men, women and children are
awaiting lifesaving organ transplants in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, In 2023, approximately 16,000 individuals in the
United States, including 789 individuals and families in this
Commonwealth, elected to support the gift of life through organ
donation after death; and
