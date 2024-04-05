Senate Resolution 259 Printer's Number 1485

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1485

Designating the month of April 2024 as "Pennsylvania Donate Life

Month."

WHEREAS, Organ and tissue transplantation has been recognized

as a corrective and lifesaving medical procedure; and

WHEREAS, Each person who donates organs, eyes and tissues can

potentially save or enhance more than 75 lives and take 8 people

off the organ transplant waiting list; and

WHEREAS, It is estimated that more than 103,000 people are

awaiting lifesaving organ transplants in the United States; and

WHEREAS, On average, 17 people will die each day in the

United States waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 7,000 men, women and children are

awaiting lifesaving organ transplants in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, In 2023, approximately 16,000 individuals in the

United States, including 789 individuals and families in this

Commonwealth, elected to support the gift of life through organ

donation after death; and

