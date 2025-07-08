Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1033
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - cost of the total project is in excess of twenty-five thousand
dollars ($25,000), but shall not include work performed under a
rehabilitation or manpower training program.
* * *
(7) "Workman" includes laborer, mechanic, skilled and semi-
skilled laborer and apprentices employed by any contractor or
subcontractor and engaged in the performance of services
directly upon or for the public work project, regardless of
whether their work becomes a component part thereof, and
includes laborers, mechanics, skilled and semi-skilled laborers,
apprentices and other persons employed by any contractor or
subcontractor to perform custom fabrication of nonstandard goods
or materials for the public work project, but does not include
material suppliers or their employes who do not perform services
at the job site unless the work involves custom fabrication.
* * *
(11) "Custom fabrication" means the fabrication, assembly or
other production of nonstandard goods or materials, including
components, fixtures or parts thereof, that are fabricated or
assembled offsite but produced specifically for a public work
project. The following apply:
(i) The goods and materials shall include those used in the
trades or systems, including plumbing or pipe-fitting systems,
heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration systems,
sheet metal or other duct systems, boiler systems, electrical
systems, welding work, mechanical insulation work, ornamental
iron work, rebar system assembly or one or more signs in a
project , or any other fabrication which is one or more entire
modules or structures prefabricated to specifications for a
particular project of public work with minimal construction work
20250SB0908PN1033 - 2 -
Legal Disclaimer:
