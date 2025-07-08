Senate Resolution 132 Printer's Number 1034
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - WHEREAS, The last Federal bank with the similar objective of
funding infrastructure in the United States helped bring the
country out of the Great Depression and achieve our victory in
World War II; and
WHEREAS, The proposed $5 trillion bank would have
authorization to invest only in infrastructure projects, be
capitalized by existing Treasury debt and require no new Federal
spending or the imposition of new taxes; and
WHEREAS, The NIB would create an estimated 25 million new
jobs, pay prevailing wages and include "Buy America" provisions
and award a significant number of contracts to disadvantaged
business enterprises; and
WHEREAS, As its predecessors did, and according to experts,
the NIB is projected to grow the Federal economy by 5% per year;
and
WHEREAS, Thirty state legislatures have introduced or passed
resolutions of support, as have county and city councils; and
WHEREAS, National endorsements of the NIB include the:
(1) National Black Caucus of State Legislators;
(2) National Asian-Pacific American Caucus of State
Legislators;
(3) Council of State Governments-East Region;
(4) National Association of Development Organizations -
all 541 Regional Planning Commissions;
(5) National Association of Counties; and
(6) United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters;
and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania endorsements of the NIB include:
(1) The City of Pittsburgh;
(2) The City of Philadelphia;
