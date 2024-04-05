Senate Resolution 260 Printer's Number 1486
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1486
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
260
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, AUMENT, ROTHMAN,
DUSH, YAW, TARTAGLIONE, REGAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN,
FARRY, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, KANE, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, BROOKS,
HUGHES, FLYNN, COMITTA, COSTA, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL,
BREWSTER, DILLON AND J. WARD, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2024 as "Military Suicide
Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Current studies confirm a high suicide rate among
United States military veterans; and
WHEREAS, Suicide is a national public health issue among
veterans, nonveteran adults and United States adults; and
WHEREAS, Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide
than those who have never served in the military; and
WHEREAS, The risk factor for female veterans is 2.2 times
higher; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, we lose nearly 250 veterans per
year by suicide; and
WHEREAS, The reason for the elevated suicide rate among
veterans may be attributed to use of lethal means to complete
suicide and contributing factors of high exposure to trauma,
stress, burnout, addiction, isolation, unemployment,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16