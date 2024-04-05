Submit Release
Senate Resolution 260 Printer's Number 1486

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1486

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

260

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, AUMENT, ROTHMAN,

DUSH, YAW, TARTAGLIONE, REGAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN,

FARRY, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, KANE, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, BROOKS,

HUGHES, FLYNN, COMITTA, COSTA, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BREWSTER, DILLON AND J. WARD, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2024 as "Military Suicide

Prevention and Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Current studies confirm a high suicide rate among

United States military veterans; and

WHEREAS, Suicide is a national public health issue among

veterans, nonveteran adults and United States adults; and

WHEREAS, Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide

than those who have never served in the military; and

WHEREAS, The risk factor for female veterans is 2.2 times

higher; and

WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, we lose nearly 250 veterans per

year by suicide; and

WHEREAS, The reason for the elevated suicide rate among

veterans may be attributed to use of lethal means to complete

suicide and contributing factors of high exposure to trauma,

stress, burnout, addiction, isolation, unemployment,

