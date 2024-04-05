Senate Bill 1122 Printer's Number 1489
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1489
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1122
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, STREET, COLLETT, FONTANA, SAVAL, HAYWOOD,
COSTA, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND BREWSTER, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in public indecency, further providing
for prostitution and related offenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5902(a.1)(4), (c) and (e.1)(4) of Title
18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 5902. Prostitution and related offenses.
* * *
(a.1) Grading of offenses under subsection (a).--An offense
under subsection (a) constitutes a:
* * *
[(4) Felony of the third degree if the person who
committed the offense knew that he or she was human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive or manifesting acquired
immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).]
* * *
