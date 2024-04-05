Senate Bill 1122 Printer's Number 1489

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1489

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1122

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, STREET, COLLETT, FONTANA, SAVAL, HAYWOOD,

COSTA, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND BREWSTER, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in public indecency, further providing

for prostitution and related offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5902(a.1)(4), (c) and (e.1)(4) of Title

18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 5902. Prostitution and related offenses.

* * *

(a.1) Grading of offenses under subsection (a).--An offense

under subsection (a) constitutes a:

* * *

[(4) Felony of the third degree if the person who

committed the offense knew that he or she was human

immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive or manifesting acquired

immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).]

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18