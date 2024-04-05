Senate Resolution 263 Printer's Number 1488
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - engagements, thereby enhancing military interoperability,
fostering democratic values and strengthening international
ties; and
WHEREAS, Sweden's recent decision to join the North Atlantic
Treaty Organization (NATO) marks a pivotal moment in its defense
policy, reflecting a commitment to collective security and
stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, and underscoring the
importance of integrating Sweden into established security
frameworks and cooperation mechanisms with NATO member states
and partners; and
WHEREAS, Sweden's strategic geographical location, advanced
military capabilities and long-standing commitment to promoting
regional security and cooperation make it a pivotal player in
Northern Europe, whose partnership within the framework of the
SPP would not only bolster the defense capabilities of both
Sweden and its partner state but also contribute to the security
and stability of the NATO alliance and its adjacent areas; and
WHEREAS, This partnership would leverage Pennsylvania's
proven track record of successful international military
cooperation, its established infrastructure for supporting such
partnerships and its alignment with the strategic objectives of
both Sweden and NATO, thereby fostering a more secure and
cooperative international environment; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to select
Pennsylvania as the new State partner for the Kingdom of Sweden
under the State Partnership Program; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be forwarded to the
Chief of the National Guard Bureau and the relevant committees
of the United States Congress to express our firm support for
