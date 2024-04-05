Senate Resolution 263 Printer's Number 1488

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - engagements, thereby enhancing military interoperability,

fostering democratic values and strengthening international

ties; and

WHEREAS, Sweden's recent decision to join the North Atlantic

Treaty Organization (NATO) marks a pivotal moment in its defense

policy, reflecting a commitment to collective security and

stability in the Euro-Atlantic area, and underscoring the

importance of integrating Sweden into established security

frameworks and cooperation mechanisms with NATO member states

and partners; and

WHEREAS, Sweden's strategic geographical location, advanced

military capabilities and long-standing commitment to promoting

regional security and cooperation make it a pivotal player in

Northern Europe, whose partnership within the framework of the

SPP would not only bolster the defense capabilities of both

Sweden and its partner state but also contribute to the security

and stability of the NATO alliance and its adjacent areas; and

WHEREAS, This partnership would leverage Pennsylvania's

proven track record of successful international military

cooperation, its established infrastructure for supporting such

partnerships and its alignment with the strategic objectives of

both Sweden and NATO, thereby fostering a more secure and

cooperative international environment; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to select

Pennsylvania as the new State partner for the Kingdom of Sweden

under the State Partnership Program; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be forwarded to the

Chief of the National Guard Bureau and the relevant committees

of the United States Congress to express our firm support for

