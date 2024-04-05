Senate Bill 912 Printer's Number 1495
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1495
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
912
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL,
BARTOLOTTA, CULVER, J. WARD, COSTA, MILLER, CAPPELLETTI AND
MUTH, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), entitled "An
act creating the Department of Conservation and Natural
Resources consisting of certain functions of the Department
of Environmental Resources and the Department of Community
Affairs; renaming the Department of Environmental Resources
as the Department of Environmental Protection; defining the
role of the Environmental Quality Board in the Department of
Environmental Protection; making changes to responsibilities
of the State Conservation Commission and the Department of
Agriculture; transferring certain powers and duties to the
Department of Health; and repealing inconsistent acts," in
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, further
providing for fees and charges.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 314 of the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89,
No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, is
amended to read:
Section 314. Fees and charges.
(a) Imposition.--Whenever the department imposes fees or
charges for activities, admissions, uses or privileges,
including charges for concessions, at or relating to State
parks, such charges or fees shall be used solely for the
