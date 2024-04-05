Senate Bill 1131 Printer's Number 1494

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - happens, as provided in this section, the vacancy shall be

filled within 15 additional days by the vacancy board.] Vacancy

board.--

(1) A vacancy board shall be convened to fill any

vacancy within 15 days if the council of any borough, for any

reason, fails to fill a vacancy after 30 days. Council may

vote to convene the vacancy board within 30 days of a vacancy

if the council is unable, for any reason, to fill the vacancy

and provides the justification in a public meeting.

(2) The vacancy board shall consist of the council,

exclusive of the mayor, and one registered elector of the

borough who shall be appointed by the council at the

council's first meeting each calendar year or as soon as

practical and who shall act as chair of the vacancy board.

(3) The vacancy board shall appoint a registered elector

of the borough, or ward in the case of a ward office, to hold

the office, if the term continues that long, until the first

Monday in January after the first municipal election

occurring more than 60 days after the vacancy occurs, at

which election an eligible individual shall be elected to the

office for the remainder of the term.

(d) [Board petition.--If the vacancy is not filled by the

vacancy board within 15 days, the] Vacancy board petition.--The

vacancy board chair shall, or, in the case of a vacancy in the

chair, the remaining members of the vacancy board shall,

petition the court of common pleas to fill the vacancy by the

appointment of a registered elector of the borough, or ward in

the case of a ward, to hold the office, if the term continues

that long, until the first Monday in January after the first

municipal election occurring more than 60 days after the vacancy

