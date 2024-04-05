Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1496

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - expunged:

(1) A proclamation or order of the Governor under 35

Pa.C.S. § 7301(f)(7) (relating to general authority of

Governor), s ection 8(a) of the act of April 27, 1905

(P.L.312, No.218), entitled "An act creating a Department of

Health, and defining its powers and duties," section 2102(a)

of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The

Administrative Code of 1929, or section 5 of the act of April

23, 1956 (1955 P.L.1510, No.500), known as the Disease

Prevention and Control Law of 1955, which relates to the

novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19."

(2) An order of the Secretary of Health under s ection

8(a) of the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312, No.218), entitled

"An act creating a Department of Health, and defining its

powers and duties," section 2102(a) or 2106 of The

Administrative Code of 1929, section 5 of the Disease

Prevention and Control Law of 1955 or 28 Pa. Code § 27.60

(relating to disease control measures), 27.61 (relating to

isolation), 27.65 (relating to quarantine), 27.66 (relating

to placarding), 27.67 (relating to movement of persons and

animals subject to isolation or quarantine by action of a

local health authority or the Department) or 27.68 (relating

to release from isolation or quarantine), which relates to

the novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19."

(3) Guidance issued by the Department of Health or the

Department of Human Services relating to the novel

coronavirus known as "COVID-19."

(b) Duties of bureau.--

(1) The bureau may not retain a warning letter issued

under an executive action described in subsection (a)(1), (2)

