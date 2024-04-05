Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1496
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - expunged:
(1) A proclamation or order of the Governor under 35
Pa.C.S. § 7301(f)(7) (relating to general authority of
Governor), s ection 8(a) of the act of April 27, 1905
(P.L.312, No.218), entitled "An act creating a Department of
Health, and defining its powers and duties," section 2102(a)
of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The
Administrative Code of 1929, or section 5 of the act of April
23, 1956 (1955 P.L.1510, No.500), known as the Disease
Prevention and Control Law of 1955, which relates to the
novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19."
(2) An order of the Secretary of Health under s ection
8(a) of the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312, No.218), entitled
"An act creating a Department of Health, and defining its
powers and duties," section 2102(a) or 2106 of The
Administrative Code of 1929, section 5 of the Disease
Prevention and Control Law of 1955 or 28 Pa. Code § 27.60
(relating to disease control measures), 27.61 (relating to
isolation), 27.65 (relating to quarantine), 27.66 (relating
to placarding), 27.67 (relating to movement of persons and
animals subject to isolation or quarantine by action of a
local health authority or the Department) or 27.68 (relating
to release from isolation or quarantine), which relates to
the novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19."
(3) Guidance issued by the Department of Health or the
Department of Human Services relating to the novel
coronavirus known as "COVID-19."
(b) Duties of bureau.--
(1) The bureau may not retain a warning letter issued
under an executive action described in subsection (a)(1), (2)
