Senate Bill 1137 Printer's Number 1498

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - (b) Furnishing information.--A person that regularly and in

the ordinary course of business furnishes information to a

consumer reporting agency, including a tenant screening service,

and has furnished information that the person knows or

reasonably should know, is contained in a limited access

eviction file, shall promptly notify the consumer reporting

agency of that determination and shall cease furnishing

information contained in the limited access eviction file.

(c) Disclosure prohibited.--A consumer reporting agency,

including a tenant screening service, shall not disclose the

existence of a limited access eviction file in a report or

communication or consider the limited access eviction file as a

factor to determine any score or recommendation to be included

in any consumer report, including a tenant screening report.

(d) Violation.--A violation of subsection (b) or (c)

constitutes an unlawful practice under the act of December 17,

1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and

Consumer Protection Law.

(e) Private cause of action.--A tenant or occupant may bring

a private cause of action seeking compliance with this section.

(f) Recovery.--If a person violates this section, the tenant

or occupant has the right to recover an amount equal to and not

more than two months' rent or twice the damages sustained,

whichever is greater, and reasonable attorney fees.

(g) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall prohibit

the dissemination of information regarding a money judgment for

the sole purpose of collection.

(h) Applicability.--This section applies to an eviction case

filed on or after the effective date of this subsection.

§ 4334. Procedures.

20240SB1137PN1498

