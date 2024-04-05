Senate Bill 15 Printer's Number 1499
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1499
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
15
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, COLLETT, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO,
CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, COSTA, KEARNEY AND STREET, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 8, 1960 (1959 P.L.2119, No.787),
entitled "An act to provide for the better protection of the
health, general welfare and property of the people of the
Commonwealth by the control, abatement, reduction and
prevention of the pollution of the air by smokes, dusts,
fumes, gases, odors, mists, vapors, pollens and similar
matter, or any combination thereof; imposing certain powers
and duties on the Department of Environmental Resources, the
Environmental Quality Board and the Environmental Hearing
Board; establishing procedures for the protection of health
and public safety during emergency conditions; creating a
stationary air contamination source permit system; providing
additional remedies for abating air pollution; reserving
powers to local political subdivisions, and defining the
relationship between this act and the ordinances, resolutions
and regulations of counties, cities, boroughs, towns and
townships; imposing penalties for violation of this act; and
providing for the power to enjoin violations of this act; and
conferring upon persons aggrieved certain rights and
remedies," further providing for definitions, for fees and
for disposition of fees, fines and civil penalties,
providing for disposition of auction proceeds from CO2 Budget
Trading Program, for clean air fund accounts, for the Energy
Communities Trust Fund and for Environmental Justice
Communities Trust Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of January 8, 1960 (1959
P.L.2119, No.787), known as the Air Pollution Control Act, is
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29