Senate Bill 15 Printer's Number 1499

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1499

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

15

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, COLLETT, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO,

CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, COSTA, KEARNEY AND STREET, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 8, 1960 (1959 P.L.2119, No.787),

entitled "An act to provide for the better protection of the

health, general welfare and property of the people of the

Commonwealth by the control, abatement, reduction and

prevention of the pollution of the air by smokes, dusts,

fumes, gases, odors, mists, vapors, pollens and similar

matter, or any combination thereof; imposing certain powers

and duties on the Department of Environmental Resources, the

Environmental Quality Board and the Environmental Hearing

Board; establishing procedures for the protection of health

and public safety during emergency conditions; creating a

stationary air contamination source permit system; providing

additional remedies for abating air pollution; reserving

powers to local political subdivisions, and defining the

relationship between this act and the ordinances, resolutions

and regulations of counties, cities, boroughs, towns and

townships; imposing penalties for violation of this act; and

providing for the power to enjoin violations of this act; and

conferring upon persons aggrieved certain rights and

remedies," further providing for definitions, for fees and

for disposition of fees, fines and civil penalties,

providing for disposition of auction proceeds from CO2 Budget

Trading Program, for clean air fund accounts, for the Energy

Communities Trust Fund and for Environmental Justice

Communities Trust Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of January 8, 1960 (1959

P.L.2119, No.787), known as the Air Pollution Control Act, is

