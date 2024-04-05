Senate Resolution 255 Printer's Number 1501
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1501
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
255
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KANE, MARTIN, FONTANA, STREET,
HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,
COMITTA, HAYWOOD, DILLON, DUSH, BREWSTER, COSTA, SCHWANK AND
SAVAL, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Alcohol Awareness Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol
do so moderately and without complications, yet alcohol-related
problems are among the most significant public health issues in
the country; and
WHEREAS, According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use
and Health, alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects an estimated 28.8
million adults in the United States; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, approximately 140,000 people die from alcohol-
related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth leading
preventable cause of death in the nation; and
WHEREAS, Each April since 1987, the National Council on
Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc., has sponsored "Alcohol
Awareness Month" to increase public awareness and understanding,
reduce stigma toward seeking help and encourage local
