Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,386 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1502

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1502

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

256

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK,

COLLETT, COMITTA, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD,

STREET, FONTANA, KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, SAVAL, CULVER,

COSTA, BREWSTER AND DILLON, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Sexual Assault Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, April is nationally recognized as "Sexual Assault

Awareness Month" to call attention to the fact that sexual

violence is widespread and impacts every community; and

WHEREAS, April 2024 marks the 23rd anniversary of the

designation of "Sexual Assault Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have a

deep physical and emotional trauma on those who have experienced

it; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Sexual Violence Resource

Center, rape in the United States occurs more frequently than

the public realizes, as one in five women and one in 71 men have

been raped in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Eighty-one percent of women and 43% of men reported

experiencing some form of sexual harassment and assault in their

lifetime; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1502

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more