Senate Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1502

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1502

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

256

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK,

COLLETT, COMITTA, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD,

STREET, FONTANA, KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, SAVAL, CULVER,

COSTA, BREWSTER AND DILLON, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Sexual Assault Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, April is nationally recognized as "Sexual Assault

Awareness Month" to call attention to the fact that sexual

violence is widespread and impacts every community; and

WHEREAS, April 2024 marks the 23rd anniversary of the

designation of "Sexual Assault Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have a

deep physical and emotional trauma on those who have experienced

it; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Sexual Violence Resource

Center, rape in the United States occurs more frequently than

the public realizes, as one in five women and one in 71 men have

been raped in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Eighty-one percent of women and 43% of men reported

experiencing some form of sexual harassment and assault in their

lifetime; and

