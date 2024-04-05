Senate Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1502
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1502
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
256
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK,
COLLETT, COMITTA, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD,
STREET, FONTANA, KANE, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, SAVAL, CULVER,
COSTA, BREWSTER AND DILLON, APRIL 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Sexual Assault Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, April is nationally recognized as "Sexual Assault
Awareness Month" to call attention to the fact that sexual
violence is widespread and impacts every community; and
WHEREAS, April 2024 marks the 23rd anniversary of the
designation of "Sexual Assault Awareness Month"; and
WHEREAS, Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have a
deep physical and emotional trauma on those who have experienced
it; and
WHEREAS, According to the National Sexual Violence Resource
Center, rape in the United States occurs more frequently than
the public realizes, as one in five women and one in 71 men have
been raped in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Eighty-one percent of women and 43% of men reported
experiencing some form of sexual harassment and assault in their
lifetime; and
