Senate Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1504

petitions the commission under subsection (g).
(c) Proposed crossing.--Any proposed crossing shall be:
(1) Located, constructed and operated so as not to
impair, impede or obstruct, in any material degree, the works
and operations of the railroad to be crossed.
(2) Supported by permanent and proper structures and
fixtures.
(3) Controlled by customary and approved appliances,
methods and regulations to prevent damage to the works of the
railroad and ensure the safety of its passengers.
(d) Schedule.--The railroad company and the broadband
service provider shall coordinate to schedule the crossing date,
which shall be within 30 days of receipt of the licensing fee by
the railroad, or a later date as indicated in the application or
mutually agreed upon.
(e) Responsibilities.--The broadband service provider shall
be responsible for all aspects of the implementation of the
physical crossing, including the construction and installation
of the fiber optic broadband lines and all related equipment,
conduit, wire masts, poles, towers, attachments and
infrastructure. The railroad company shall be responsible for
flagging operations and other protective measures that the
railroad company deems appropriate during the actual
construction of fiber optic broadband lines. The broadband
service provider shall be responsible for ensuring that the
crossing is constructed and operated in accordance with accepted
industry standards, including standards established by the 2017
National Electrical Safety Code, good utility practice and
industry-standard joint use processes of electric utilities.
(f) Cost.--The cost of a crossing shall be borne by the
