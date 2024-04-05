Senate Bill 1123 Printer's Number 1507

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - action described in subparagraph (i), (ii) or (iii).

(v) An inspection of a completed action described in

subparagraph (i), (ii) or (iii).

(vi) Any permit required to perform an action

described in subparagraph (i), (ii) or (iii).

"Facilities." Facilities that are typically attached to a

pole or placed underground, including, without limitation,

electric and communication lines, antennas, fiber or related

equipment or attachments.

"Fiber." Fiber optic cables and related ancillary equipment,

including conduits, ducts, innerducts, ancillary cables,

handholes, vaults and terminals.

"Municipality." A county, city, town, borough, township or

school district of this Commonwealth.

"Pole." A pole that is:

(1) used in whole or in part for wire communications or

electric distribution, including a pole used to provide

street light illumination;

(2) located in a right-of-way or the adjacent ground

space of the right-of-way; and

(3) owned, operated or controlled by a pole owner.

"Pole owner." Any of the following that owns, operates or

controls a pole:

(1) A municipality.

(2) A utility that is owned, operated or controlled by a

municipality.

(3) A cooperative corporation or association.

"Preexisting third-party user." The owner of facilities for

a pole that are in place when a pole owner or attacher seeks to

incur eligible costs.

