Adjutant General of North Dakota National Guard Maj. General Alan Dohrmann Announces Retirement

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after Major General Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard (NDNG) and director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, announced his intention to retire effective September 30:

“Al has been, is, and always will be, a trusted advisor for me in my roles on the Senate Armed Services and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees. His 40 years of service and sacrifice to our country and state are remarkable. From serving in the Army and North Dakota National Guard to managing emergencies here at home in North Dakota, he has left a profound impact on our state. We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to North Dakota.”

Maj. Gen. Dohrmann has served as North Dakota adjutant general and Emergency Services director since 2015. Previously, he served eight years as deputy adjutant general and commanding general of the Multinational Task Force East which supported the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 2009-2010 mission in Kosovo. The NDNG contributes to homeland defense in a number of ways. The Army Guard serves on the southern border, the Air National Guard conducts reconnaissance missions, and the NDNG has robust state partnerships with Ghana, Benin and Togo. Dohrmann’s leadership has contributed enormously to the success of all the North Dakota National Guard’s responsibilities at home and abroad.

“It has been a distinct honor to serve as North Dakota’s Adjutant General. I appreciate the trust [Gov. Burgum] has placed in me and thank [him] for [his] leadership as Commander-in-Chief of the North Dakota National Guard,” Maj. Gen. Dohrmann said in his formal resignation letter. “I am incredibly proud of what our Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees of the Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota National Guard have achieved; I will miss working with this incredible team. I also will miss working with Team North Dakota and thank all for their support of the National Guard and the Department of Emergency Services.”

Governor Doug Burgum stated North Dakota’s next adjutant general and Emergency Services director will be announced before Dohrmann’s retirement.