Intermittent Road Closure on County Route 48, Irish Ridge/Wolf Run Road, to Begin Sunday, April 7, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 48 (Irish Ridge/Wolf Run Road) will have intermittent closures from milepost 5.80 to milepost 5.82, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, for road relocation and paving.



Alternate Routes: Use US 250 or County Route 48 (Dry Ridge Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​