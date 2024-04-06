A portion of County Route 48 (Irish Ridge/Wolf Run Road) will have intermittent closures from milepost 5.80 to milepost 5.82, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024, for road relocation and paving. Alternate Routes: Use US 250 or County Route 48 (Dry Ridge Road). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Intermittent Road Closure on County Route 48, Irish Ridge/Wolf Run Road, to Begin Sunday, April 7, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.