Pipe Installation Operations on WV 259, in Hampshire County, will Begin Saturday, April 6, 2024

Pipe installation operations will be performed on WV 259, in Hampshire County, from 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, through 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The work zone will be located between Eldridge Road, County Route 23/2, and Mount Airy Road, County Route 23/9. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic; however, motorists should expect major delays and possible road closure at times. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

