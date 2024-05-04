Rail Trail Closure on Caperton Trail, to Begin Monday, May 6, 2024

Page Content

There will be a closure on the Caperton Rail Trail, from the Arboretum to just north of the University Commons Parking Lot, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2024, through Friday, May 17, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​