Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,452 in the last 365 days.

Rail Trail Closure on Caperton Trail, to Begin Monday, May 6, 2024

Page Content

There will be a closure on the Caperton Rail Trail, from the Arboretum to just north of the University Commons Parking Lot, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2024, through Friday, May 17, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Rail Trail Closure on Caperton Trail, to Begin Monday, May 6, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more