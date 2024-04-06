Road Closure on County Route 50/40 and County Route 50/35, Wilsonburg Road, to Begin Friday, April 5, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 50/40 and County Route 50/35, Wilsonburg Road, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2024, through Thursday, August 1, 2024, for new construction of the bridge and drainage structure. 24-7 operations.

Alternate routes are as follows: Limestone Run Road; West Pike Street Exit on US 50. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Access will be allowed to Skana Industries and Unifirst Uniform Services from the east end of County Route 50/35, Wilsonburg Road and D. Reynolds Gun Range from the west end of County Route 50/40, Wilsonburg Road.​​