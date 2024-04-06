Gov. Justice: First Lady resting after successful hip replacement surgery

MORGANTOWN, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced that First Lady Cathy Justice underwent successful hip replacement surgery at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
"Our family is very thankful Cathy's surgery went extremely well. I want to thank Dr. Dietz and all of the amazing folks at WVU Medicine for their great work and professionalism. I also want to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers, and above all else, I thank God for today's outcome," Gov. Justice said.
First Lady Justice is resting and in good spirits. She looks forward to returning to her duties serving the great people of West Virginia.
