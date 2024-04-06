HAWAII FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION HOSTING INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE FIGHTERS CONFERENCE APRIL 8-9 IN WAIKIKI
The educational event will feature national speakers as well as Hawaii Governor Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura.
The 10th District members have gone above and beyond to support our Maui firefighters, their families, and the community since the devastating wildfires, and we are eternally grateful.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S., April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 200 firefighters from Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Hawaii will gather for the annual IAFF 10th District Conference April 8-9, 2024, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu. The training and education conference will focus on issues such as health, safety, communication, and leadership.
— Robert H. Lee, President, HFFA, Local 1463
The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) coordinates this conference in a different member city each year. This year’s event will feature IAFF leadership and special guest speakers, including Hawaii Governor Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura representing Maui Mayor Rick Bissen, who will all speak during the opening session on Monday, April 8th, between 9-10:30am. For the conference agenda, please click on this link.
“HFFA is honored to be hosting our brothers and sisters of the IAFF’s 10th District,” said Robert H. Lee, President, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, Local 1463. “The 10th District members have gone above and beyond to support our Maui firefighters, their families, and the community since the devastating wildfires, and we are eternally grateful for all of their kokua (help, support). In addition, this conference provides unique educational opportunities for union leadership to better serve IAFF members.”
About the International Association of Fire Fighters
The International Association of Fire Fighters represents nearly 350,000 firefighters and emergency medical service personnel throughout the United States, Canada, and the Pacific.
With offices in Washington, D.C., and Ottawa, Ontario, the IAFF is the fire service’s strongest voice at the federal level. Our Political Action Committee, FIREPAC, is among the top one-half of 1% of all federally-registered PACs in the United States.
Today, 85% of communities across the U.S. and Canada are protected by our nearly 350,000 members. For more information, please visit https://www.iaff.org/.
About the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association
The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association (HFFA), Local 1463, IAFF, AFL-CIO is the exclusive bargaining representative for Hawaii’s approximately 1,900 active-duty and 1,000 retired County and State firefighters across the 50th State. Our members make up the Honolulu Fire Department, Kauai Fire Department, Maui County Department of Fire Control, Hawaii County Fire Department and the State of Hawaii Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Division.
HFFA continues to fight to protect our membership by addressing firefighter work hours, conditions of employment, training, and safety which, in turn, also protects our island communities. For more information, please visit https://www.hawaiifirefighters.org/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
