MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are searching for the suspect involved in a Southeast shooting.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 9:45 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1700 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050692