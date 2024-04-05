MPD Seeking Suspect in an Attempted Bank Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a bank in Northwest, DC.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 9:26 a.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any money.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24050697