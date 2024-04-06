Submit Release
US30 and Van Buren intersection to open in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Crews with Reiman Corp., Aztec Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will open the US30/East Linconlway and Van Buren intersection in Cheyenne on Saturday.

The City of Cheyenne will be starting work on Monday on Van Buren. To relieve traffic congestion caused by the ongoing US30 work, contractors will reopen the intersection.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

 

