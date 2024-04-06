Submit Release
Credit One Bank and Tennis Star Emma Navarro Give Meeting Street Academy Students 'Number One Fan' Experience

Emma Navarro arrives at the 'Number One Fan' Experience with students from Meeting Street Academy

Emma Navarro shares some tennis tips with students from Meeting Street Academy

Meeting Street Academy Students pose with Emma Navarro at Credit One Bank's 'Number One Fan' Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry and title partner of the Credit One Charleston Open, continued its innovative Number One Fan program with Meeting Street Academy to bring the students to the high-energy tennis tournament on Tuesday, April 2. Additionally, the students were given an exclusive clinic with professional tennis player Emma Navarro, where they were shown how professional athletes train, practice and maintain an active lifestyle. The students in attendance also received lower courtside seating and swag bags courtesy of Credit One Bank.

“This is my home crowd, and I’m here playing a sport I love. I’ve definitely come a long way. It’s pretty cool to come back to this tournament every year and remember years past and the progress I’ve made since then,” said Emma Navarro.

This is the first Number One Fan event to take place outside of Las Vegas, NV, where Credit One Bank’s headquarters are located. The Number One Fan program provides families and individuals facing adversity with exclusive access and activities to an assortment of sporting events. Previously, it has treated veterans from U.S.VETS – Las Vegas to multiple Las Vegas Raiders games and surprised a group from Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth with a night at the ballpark for a Las Vegas Aviators game. Credit One Bank has been a proud supporter of Candlelighters for a multitude of years, assisting the organization through financial support and working with them regularly to aid in their mission to assist families afflicted by childhood cancer.

Earlier this year, Credit One Bank announced its sponsorship of Navarro, continuing to build meaningful athletic partnerships, particularly in the world of tennis.

To learn more about Credit One Bank and its community services, please visit https://www.creditonebank.com/

Link to hi-res photos: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/nvv6UtsBDA
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

