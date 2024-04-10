Plastic Molding Technology Announces New CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Molding Technology, a leading manufacturer of precision plastic molded components, is pleased to announce the appointment John Duke as its new Chief Executive Officer.
John will oversee operations across PMT’s Denver-area and El Paso locations, leading the company with a customer-first mindset to continue expanding its thermoforming and injection molding capabilities.
With nearly three decades of experience in the manufacturing sector, John brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence. Prior to joining PMT, John held senior management positions across several divisions of Corning, developing strategies to significantly improve productivity and profitability.
His expertise also includes managing global manufacturing facilities, fostering innovation and talent development, and expanding business development efforts in the Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Life Science sectors. John received a BS in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Utah and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
"I am honored to lead Plastic Molding Technology into its next chapter, focusing on exceptional customer experience, continuing operational improvements and product-led growth," John said. "We are passionate about our customers and look forward to helping them achieve their growth targets through best-in-class products and services."
Under John’s leadership, PMT remains poised for growth while strengthening its position as a plastics industry leader.
About PMT
Plastic Molding Technology is a portfolio company of Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses. PMT solves mission-critical needs to reduce supply chain risk and complexity, offering broad capabilities including injection molding, thermoforming and technical expertise to bring forward-thinking solutions to customer projects. With three strategic locations in the Mountain time zone, PMT is well-equipped to support a range of customer requirements and meet exacting standards.
YouTube