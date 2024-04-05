Submit Release
US SEC stays climate disclosure rule amid legal challenges

Wall Street’s top regulator has stayed new climate-related disclosure requirements pending judicial review, the agency said in a statement on Thursday, after criticism from across the political spectrum. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) first-of-its-kind regulation on how companies share certain climate-related risks with investors had attracted multiple lawsuits.

