US SEC stays climate disclosure rule amid legal challenges

Wall Street’s top regulator has stayed new climate-related disclosure requirements pending judicial review, the agency said in a statement on Thursday, after criticism from across the political spectrum. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) first-of-its-kind regulation on how companies share certain climate-related risks with investors had attracted multiple lawsuits.
