The case from Oregon centers on whether homeless people have the right to sleep outside. Grants Pass—the small city of roughly 40,000 people—was sued by the homeless who argued that the city unlawfully punished them for sleeping on the streets when no other shelter is available and unlawfully banned the use of sleeping bags, blankets, pillows and even cardboard boxes in public spaces.
You just read:
[U.S.] Supreme Court Divides Gavin Newsom and Progressives
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.