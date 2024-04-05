April is National Earthquake Preparedness Month

Published: Apr 05, 2024

Be prepared: Download the MyShake app today

Available in English, Spanish, Chinese (traditional), Vietnamese, Korean and Filipino

SACRAMENTO – During Earthquake Preparedness Month, the state is sharing multilingual resources and calling on Californians to sign up for alerts through the state’s first-in-the-nation Earthquake Early Warning System to prepare for the next big one. The MyShake App is now available in English, Spanish, Chinese (traditional), Vietnamese, Korean and Filipino.

Download App to Get Earthquake Warnings

Earthquake Warning California is the country’s first publicly available, statewide warning system giving California residents crucial seconds to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Sign up to get alerts to your phone as soon as shaking is detected by ground motion monitoring:

MyShake App: Free smartphone app that provides iPhone and Android users with audio and visual warnings.

Free smartphone app that provides iPhone and Android users with audio and visual warnings. Local Alerts

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs): No-cost text messages for emergency situations

Individuals, businesses and communities can take steps today to protect life and property when a serious earthquake strikes.

Earthquake Safety Guide

Make a plan: Create a customized emergency plan for your specific needs Build an emergency contact list Build an emergency supply kit with copies of important documents



Check in on family and friends after shaking stops: Reach out to your emergency contacts Check in with those in your community who may need additional assistance Listen to local authorities and official resources



The Listos California campaign, which works to expand access to lifesaving emergency preparedness information, offers earthquake preparedness resources in several languages:

###