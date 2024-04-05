Saint Luna Moonshine Announces “Lunar Eclipse” Cocktail in Celebration of the Lunar Eclipse at Little Rascal in NYC
In celebration of the Lunar Eclipse, Saint Luna Moonshine announces new "Lunar Eclipse" cocktailNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive collaboration with New York City’s and Brooklyn chic mixology den, Little Rascal Bar owned by world-renowned mixologist Keith Larry, Saint Luna Moonshine is thrilled to unveil the “Lunar Eclipse” cocktail, a masterful creation by Aubrey Slater, our esteemed Chief Brand Queen and Mixology Mistress. This exquisite craft cocktail will debut on April 8th, in synchrony with the mesmerizing lunar eclipse, offering patrons in NYC a unique way to celebrate this celestial event.
Saint Luna, the multi-award-winning, charcoal-filtered American moonshine, is at the heart of the “Lunar Eclipse” cocktail. This premium spirit is known for its balanced yet provocative character, embodying both smoothness and edgy sophistication. The “Lunar Eclipse” cocktail, made with Saint Luna, Sweet Vermouth, Fernet, and Orange Bitters, reflects the elegance and artisanal quality of our moonshine, promising an unparalleled tasting experience.
For those unable to celebrate this lunar spectacle from the iconic Brooklyn hotspot in the heart of Greenpoint, Saint Luna encourages you to create your own memorable night by mixing the “Lunar Eclipse” at home. It’s a perfect opportunity to gather with friends, toast to the heavens, and enjoy the craft cocktail’s refined flavors, no matter where you are.
Recipe: Lunar Eclipse
● 1.5 oz Saint Luna Moonshine
● 1.5 oz Sweet Vermouth
● .25 oz Fernet
● A dash of Orange Bitters
Stir ingredients with ice until well-chilled, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange
twist to bring a touch of citrus aroma and elegance to this stellar concoction.
This lunar eclipse, whether you’re toasting at Little Rascal or from the comfort of your own home, let the “Lunar Eclipse” cocktail by Saint Luna Moonshine illuminate your evening. Join us in a toast to the cosmos with a drink that captures the spirit of celebration and the art of mixology.
About Saint Luna Moonshine:
Saint Luna redefines the moonshine experience. As a multi-award-winning premium spirit, Saint Luna stands out for its exceptional quality and sophisticated profile. Crafted with precision and a commitment to excellence, our charcoal-filtered moonshine is a tribute to those who appreciate the art of fine spirits. Available in select locations and online, Saint Luna invites connoisseurs and newcomers alike to discover the luminary essence of modern moonshine.
