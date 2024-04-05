TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE LEADS CELEBRATIONS OF INAUGURAL TEXAS FRUIT AND VEGETABLE DAY

TDA staff joined Lake Travis ISD for Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day festivities

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was proud to announce Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) staff members joined Lake Travis Independent School District (ISD) students for lunch to recognize and honor the first-ever Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day. As part of the celebration, staff engaged with students, highlighting the nutritional benefits of locally grown produce and encouraging them to always include fruits and vegetables in their daily meals. The event served as a reminder of the vital role agriculture plays in nourishing communities and promoting wellness across Texas. Cory Oliver, Board Director for the Texas International Produce Association, and Texas State Representative Carrie Issac joined TDA staff to promote Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day.

"Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day is an opportunity to showcase the remarkable bounty of our state and encourage healthy eating habits among Texans of all ages,” Commissioner Miller said. “By celebrating our local farmers and producers, we not only support our agricultural economy but also promote healthy lifestyles and good nutrition in our communities."

Last year, the 88th Texas Legislature passed a bill designating the first Friday in April as Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day. Throughout the day, Texans explored the variety of fruits and vegetables grown across the state, participated in educational activities, and discovered delicious recipes featuring locally sourced ingredients.

"This is a great day in which Texas celebrates the rich heritage of agriculture in our state, of our farmers, and of the incredible bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables that make up such an important part of our community,” said Dante Galeazzi, President and CEO of the Texas International Produce Association. “We thank Rep. Carrie Isaac, the Texas Department of Agriculture and Commissioner Sid Miller for their steadfast support in bringing this effort to life and reaching children throughout the state with the message that fruits and vegetables are not just important to our diets, but they're important to our state."

“My background in health and wellness instilled in me the consequential impact of a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to the recent passage of my bill HB 3991, educators now have a fantastic opportunity to immerse students in the fascinating world of fruits and vegetables within our state,” stated Texas Representative Carrie Issac. “This special day offers an engaging platform to educate students on the origins of their food, the intricacies of growing various fruits and vegetables, the importance of incorporating fresh produce into a healthy diet, practical tips for preparing and serving more fruits and veggies in every meal, the vital role fresh produce plays in the state of Texas, and vice versa. Our children's health and well-being are important to all of us. Teaching young Texans about the benefits of healthy eating at a young age is just one way we can instill in them the power of fruits and vegetables!”

Commissioner Miller promotes healthy eating through initiatives such as the annual Farm Fresh Challenge, which highlights schools serving Texas products. Additionally, TDA helps Texas schools access U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds and products through programs like Local Food for Schools, USDA Foods, and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. These efforts not only contribute to a healthier future for Texas children but also support local agricultural economies by channeling federal nutrition program dollars to farmers.

Commissioner Miller invites Texans to mark their calendars and join in the celebration of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day each year and embrace the flavors of the Lone Star State's agricultural abundance.

To learn more about Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day and TDA’s other healthy living initiatives, visit SquareMeals.org/TXFruitandVegetableDay.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

