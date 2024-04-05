Submit Release
Ulster County Tax Foreclosure Auction May 8

7 Whitney Dr, Woodstock

We are honored to facilitate this auction on behalf of Ulster County”
— Jennifer Gableman
KINGSTON, NY, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be conducting the online-only Real Property Tax Auction on behalf of Ulster County. The online only auction is ending May 8, at 10:00 AM, and will be hosted exclusively on NYSauctions.com, the trusted platform for real estate auctions in New York State. The bidding will open Monday, May 6th at 10AM to approved bidders.

This anticipated event will present a unique opportunity to acquire properties within Ulster County with over 160 properties available, including homes, land, seasonal and commercial parcels.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to visit NYSauctions.com to explore property listings and familiarize themselves with the auction including registration guidelines.

“We are honored to facilitate this auction on behalf of Ulster County,” said Jennifer Gableman, Broker at Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. “Our goal is to provide a seamless and transparent platform for individuals and entities to participate in this online only auction.”

For further information and updates regarding the Ulster County Tax Auction, please visit NYSauctions.com or contact Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. directly at 800-243-0061 or info@aarauctions.com

Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc./NYSauctions.com
+ +1 845-635-3169
email us here
