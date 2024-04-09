Smoke-Free Nicotine Product Company Enters into Long-Term Distribution Agreement with Buc-ee’s Travel Centers
Sesh+ Will Be Activating Around Upcoming Texas Motor Speedway Event In Collaboration With Buc-ee’s and NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Patrick Emerling
Collaborating with Buc-ee’s during a NASCAR event is the perfect way for us to keep this positive momentum going and really engage with our community face-to-face.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-generation smoke-free nicotine product company Sesh Products US Inc. (Sesh) has signed a long-term agreement with Buc-ee’s, the iconic American travel center, for distribution across the entire Buc-ee’s network. Currently operating over 48 locations, Buc-ee’s is committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in-stock experience for their customers. By adding Sesh’s premium nicotine pouch to its shelves, the company is helping make it easier than ever for on-the-go adult nicotine users to enjoy access to Sesh’s products.
— Max Cunningham, the CEO and Founder of Sesh
The two companies are kicking off the relationship in top gear by collaborating with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Patrick Emerling for an event around the upcoming races at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The event, which runs from April 12th-14th and will feature a number of exciting activations both before and after the races, including a special appearance by NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling at Buc-ee’s, 15901 N Freeway Fort Worth, Texas 76177.
“We are honored to collaborate with two of America’s most beloved brands for this event,” says Max Cunningham, the CEO and founder of Sesh. Collaborating with them during a NASCAR event is the perfect way for us to keep this positive momentum going and really engage with our community face-to-face.”
With the recent Buc-ee’s agreement, Sesh stands poised to become a leader in the rapidly growing nicotine pouch industry, building on pioneering nicotine solutions developed in Sweden to bring convenient, high-quality nicotine pouches to the U.S. market.
About Sesh Products US Inc:
Sesh Products US Inc. (Sesh) is a next-generation smoke-free nicotine product company that aims to transform the way adult nicotine users enjoy smoke-free alternatives. All Sesh products contain non-tobacco nicotine and are both smoke-free and spit-free. The company’s products are currently carried in thousands of retailers across the United States, and their distribution continues to expand rapidly.
