Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,540 in the last 365 days.

Smoke-Free Nicotine Product Company Enters into Long-Term Distribution Agreement with Buc-ee’s Travel Centers

Sesh+ Will Be Activating Around Upcoming Texas Motor Speedway Event In Collaboration With Buc-ee’s and NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Patrick Emerling

Collaborating with Buc-ee’s during a NASCAR event is the perfect way for us to keep this positive momentum going and really engage with our community face-to-face.”
— Max Cunningham, the CEO and Founder of Sesh
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-generation smoke-free nicotine product company Sesh Products US Inc. (Sesh) has signed a long-term agreement with Buc-ee’s, the iconic American travel center, for distribution across the entire Buc-ee’s network. Currently operating over 48 locations, Buc-ee’s is committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in-stock experience for their customers. By adding Sesh’s premium nicotine pouch to its shelves, the company is helping make it easier than ever for on-the-go adult nicotine users to enjoy access to Sesh’s products.

The two companies are kicking off the relationship in top gear by collaborating with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Patrick Emerling for an event around the upcoming races at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The event, which runs from April 12th-14th and will feature a number of exciting activations both before and after the races, including a special appearance by NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling at Buc-ee’s, 15901 N Freeway Fort Worth, Texas 76177.

“We are honored to collaborate with two of America’s most beloved brands for this event,” says Max Cunningham, the CEO and founder of Sesh. Collaborating with them during a NASCAR event is the perfect way for us to keep this positive momentum going and really engage with our community face-to-face.”

With the recent Buc-ee’s agreement, Sesh stands poised to become a leader in the rapidly growing nicotine pouch industry, building on pioneering nicotine solutions developed in Sweden to bring convenient, high-quality nicotine pouches to the U.S. market.

About Sesh Products US Inc:

Sesh Products US Inc. (Sesh) is a next-generation smoke-free nicotine product company that aims to transform the way adult nicotine users enjoy smoke-free alternatives. All Sesh products contain non-tobacco nicotine and are both smoke-free and spit-free. The company’s products are currently carried in thousands of retailers across the United States, and their distribution continues to expand rapidly.

Darryl Brisebois
MackaseyHoward Communications
+1 514-718-4171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Smoke-Free Nicotine Product Company Enters into Long-Term Distribution Agreement with Buc-ee’s Travel Centers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more