22Zero Commits to training Law Enforcement and First Responder Agencies, Healing those Suffering from PTS

UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 22Zero.org has been on the leading front of the battle with PTS and suicide within the Veteran and first responder communities since 2018. Their mission is to heal the very men and women who serve our country and communities selflessly as well as their spouses and minor children. 22Zero uses two very unique non-clinical interventions (TRP/EMP) that disconnect PTS symptoms along with rooted negative emotions like anger, anxiety, survivor's guilt and more without the need to discuss details of the past events. The services are delivered on a peer to peer level which not only gives transitioning veterans and first responders purpose if they are a coach, but also creates a deep level of connection with the community 22Zero serves as they have been in service themselves.There is no cost to the treatment for qualified individuals, nor for their spouses and minor children and all sessions are completely confidential. Sessions are done via video conference which allow the individuals that 22Zero serves to be in the comfort of their own personal space. The ultimate goal is to solve the vast issue of PTS/Suicide from the ground up by training enough people country wide that our brothers and sisters have the tools to heal themselves, which will in turn restore relationships and communities.The team at 22Zero has been led by Dr. Pam Arnell since November of 2022. Dr. Arnell was appointed by the Governor to the state's Advisory Council for the Tennessee suicide prevention network from 2004-2014 and served as committee chair from 2004-2011. "Big momma" as many at the 22Zero team refer to her as, has not only been on the side of serving in a clinical way but has also walked the walk. Dr. Arnell has been a member of the Giles county Fire and Rescue Squad since 2008 and also served 5 years as a reserve deputy for the Giles county Sheriff department. Dr. Arnell was also married to Jerome Arnell for 24 years. Jerome served 26 years in the Army to include being deployed to Desert Storm. The love, compassion and dedication Dr. Arnell has shown to serving others through her actions is a testament to the way she has and is leading 22Zero forward. Her faith in God and desire to serve others is something that draws our collective together and is a beacon of light for those struggling through the darkness looking for a way out.This year ALL training for 22Zero has been moved internally and will directly support the mission of 22Zero to heal and serve our communities. The team at 22Zero is deeply committed to training as many law enforcement and first responder agencies as possible in the Trauma Resiliency Protocol as well as the Emotions Management Processes. 22Zero is also training active military groups along with individual veterans. 100% of the proceeds will benefit 22Zero and allow the organization to continue to grow while offering their services at no cost to those who have served - drastically reducing the number of suicides and broken families.The goal is to reach ZERO! 22Zero.org was started in 2018 by Dan Jarvis and today that torch is carried on by the incredible team working to bring healing to the individuals who continue to serve something bigger than themselves.If you would like to inquire about training for yourself or department please contact Dr. Arnell at 800-221-9154 or by email at drarnell@22zero.org. If you are looking for healing and would like to be connected to a coach to go through the program at no cost you can contact our case manager Trisha directly at trisha@22zero.org or 978-828-8038.