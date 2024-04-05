Go West Creative Announces New Leadership Appointments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Nashville-based agency Go West Creative, which specializes in content production, experiential marketing, live events, sports, and entertainment, proudly announces Chance Stahlhut as Chief Operating Officer and Rick Borja as Chief Innovation Officer. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Eileen Valois as President & CEO.
Eileen Valois, in her new role as President and CEO, shared her vision for the company and its leadership: "At Go West, we have 10 'words to live by' that we stand behind as a team. Kindness and Humility are among them, and both Chance and Rick embody those ideals as people and as leaders. I’m so grateful to have their partnership on the executive team as we lead our Agency into a new era."
Assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, Chance Stahlhut brings over 25 years of invaluable expertise in live events. Recognized as a steadfast advocate for the team at Go West Creative, Chance underscores the significance of trust and value in forging client partnerships. His career started in production and encompasses work on extensive tours. Chance is a distinguished member of LEVL Up Fest and the Live Events Coalition. Furthermore, he actively champions causes close to his heart, advocating and volunteering for organizations such as the American Red Cross and Christmas for Kids. Additionally, he has been invited to speak at various conferences for leading organizations within and beyond the event/entertainment industry. Valois praised Stahlhut's dedication and vision, sharing "I recently stepped into the CEO role after three years as COO, and as I planned for this transition, there was never a question in my mind as to who I hoped would be the next COO. Chance Stahlhut shows up as a leader with such a sense of grit and humility. He brings incredible technical and business acumen to our Agency. There is never a no from Chance, only a yes and a commitment to figuring it out."
Rick Borja, appointed Chief Innovation Officer, has been an integral part of Go West Creative for over 35 years. As a driving force behind the company's success, Borja's deep commitment to innovation has consistently surpassed client expectations. Known as the resident tech expert, Borja's relentless pursuit of technological advancements underscores his dedication to pushing boundaries and achieving the extraordinary. His leadership style, marked by hands-on engagement and empowerment of the team, has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Valois highlighted Borja's unique contribution, saying, "Rick Borja’s promotion to Chief Innovation Officer is one that Rick & I co-created, which speaks to our partnership. As an Agency with nearly 40 years of history, we’re experiencing dynamic growth and reimagining our future. As the longest-tenured employee of Go West at a remarkable 37 years, Rick is the perfect leader to honor that history while building a culture of innovation that differentiates us."
Go West Creative is a distinguished agency specializing in brand marketing, content creation, experiential and event production. With a track record of orchestrating noteworthy events and activations spanning the United States and Europe, the agency has left its mark on major event hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Fueled by expansive growth and a team of seasoned industry professionals, Go West Creative has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and unforgettable experiences. Their comprehensive services include a full suite of graphic and production design, content creation and post-production, live events and entertainment services, experiential activations, brand marketing, and in-house studio offerings such as VR/AR, streaming, video production, and more.
Go West Creative continues its commitment to pioneering and delivering groundbreaking and unforgettable experiences on a global scale. Building upon its renowned comprehensive services and state-of-the-art production facilities, such as The Studio Collection, Go West Creative is poised to further solidify its presence in Nashville. This strategic emphasis is geared towards harnessing the vibrant local culture and business ecosystem, fostering stronger partnerships, and creating collaborative opportunities within the city.
Chance Stahlhut can be contacted directly via email at chance@gwcg.com, and Rick Borja can be reached at rick@gwcg.com. For more information about Go West Creative and its services, please visit https://www.gowestcreativegroup.com.
