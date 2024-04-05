Maine DOE Update – April 5, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The U.S. Department of Education annually designates teacher shortage areas for the purposes of deferment of loan repayments or reductions of teaching obligation. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recently requested input regarding designated teacher shortage areas for federal reporting and would like to thank all those who submitted information during the comment period. The comments related to teacher shortage enabled the Maine DOE to add additional teaching endorsements to the U.S. DOE proposal. | More

Nominate an outstanding teacher in your community for the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year! Each year, Gilder Lehrman recognizes first-rate K-12 teachers who find creative ways to bring history to life in their classrooms. Winners are selected from each state and US territories and become finalists for the national award. State winners will receive $1,000 each. The national winner will receive a $10,000 prize and a ceremony in their honor in New York City. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Two weeks before the solar eclipse on April 8th, Williams Elementary School in RSU 18 principal Melanie Smith visited all classrooms to read aloud the book A Few Beautiful Minutes Experiencing a Solar Eclipse, written by Kate Allen Fox. During her visits, Principal Smith also shared a video with students that explained the difference between solar eclipses and lunar eclipses. | More

On Tuesday, March 5th, Early College leaders Margaret Guimond from the University of Maine at Fort Kent (UMFK) and Teri St. Pierre from the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) hosted the first Aroostook County Early College Summit. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) offers training in several service areas, all at NO COST to schools and school administrative units (SAUs). MSSC’s flagship training opportunity is the School Safety Specialist (SSS) program, provided through Eastern Maine Community College (EMMC), which helps fulfill the statute Sec. 1. 20-A MRSA §1001, sub-§16 (LD892), which states you must have a “designated employee having oversight regarding school safety.”The Math4ME Project is accepting applications for the newest cohort of schools. Math4ME is a free, three-year project that supports and lifts mathematics education for all students and focuses on grades PK-8. | More

The Math4ME Project is accepting applications for the newest cohort of schools. Math4ME is a free, three-year project that supports and lifts mathematics education for all students and focuses on grades PK-8. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here