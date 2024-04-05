MDC Twin Pines CEC to celebrate April 2 reopening with annual Heritage Day on April 13

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) reopened April 2 following a four-month seasonal closure and is celebrating with Heritage Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on April 13!

Heritage Day is a free annual event celebrating the history of the Ozarks with live music, naturalist-led activities, demonstrations, workshops, and a free fish fry.

Admission is free, and registration is not required. Fish will be served 11 a.m. until it’s gone.

“It’s our largest annual event and we look forward to it,” said Twin Pines CEC Manager Reva Dow. “Even our name, Twin Pines, reflects the forest history of our region and we enjoy the opportunity to share that heritage with our neighbors in these fun activities.”

Presenters will be dressed as characters from the past to help illustrate the valuable history of the Ozarks, she said, adding that the event attracts nearly 500 people each year.

Other activities will include wooden spoon carving, basket weaving, fly-tying, quilting, broom-making, a presentation by a flintlock gun maker, longbow carving, natural dyeing, and classic children’s games.

“This event gives us an opportunity to consider how far we’ve come over the years as a community and what a vital role nature and conservation has played over that time,” Dow said. “We know how much our community cares about nature and conservation, but we don’t always think about how we got here.”

Offsite parking and shuttle service will be available April 13. For more information, please call (573) 325-1381.

Twin Pines CEC closes for the winter from December through March to enable the center to conduct school and community programs. As of April 2, the center is open for visitors and programs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Text “MDC Pines” to 468311 for program reminders and updates!

Twin Pines CEC is located on Highway 60, 1.3 miles east of the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 North.