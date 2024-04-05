Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards More Than $3.4 Million for Head Start Programs in North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an award of $3,414,039 in discretionary funding for the following Head Start and Early Head Start projects in North Dakota:

$1,354,289 to the North Dakota School for the Deaf, located in Devils Lake.

$2,059,750 to the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA), located in Fargo.

These funds, distributed through the Administration for Children and Families, will support Head Start and Early Head Start programs as they promote early childhood learning, health, and development initiatives, as well as family and community support services.