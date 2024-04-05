FAA Awards $100,000 to Barnes County Municipal Airport Authority

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Transportation’sFederal Aviation Administration(FAA)awarded $100,000 to theBarnes County Municipal Airport Authority. These Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program funds will support the reconstruction of the existing airport lighting vault which has met its life expectancy.
The fully paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law establishedthe AIG program in 2021 to provide airports funding for modernization and safety projects.
