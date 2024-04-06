African Viral Music Sensation Demola the Violinist Releases Much Anticipated Album “One in A Million”
This 12 track album masterpiece: a fusion of Pop, Jazz, Afrobeats, R & B, and Hiphop with hints of his African roots
Each track has its own story of a defining moment for me. Reminding me of the scars, pain, hope, disappointments, rejection, growth, joy, blessings, and triumphs in my journey so far.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much anticipated debut vocal + violin album by Demola is nothing short of an absolute masterpiece. This 12 track album is a pure fusion of pop, jazz, afrobeats, R & B, and hiphop. The careful, masterful blend of Demola’s distinguishable voice and the sweet, delightful violin tone and riffs creates a new nuance and consistent sound that may possibly create a new space in the industry. The tracks, the flow, the composition, and the artistry are very well curated, composed, and arranged.
— Demola the Violinist, Artist, Singer, Songwriter, & Producer
Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, this African sensation is no stranger to African pop culture and music. With viral music and songs that many identify as the heart of amapiano, afrobeats, R&B, and hip hop fusion, DEMOLA has made his name prominent and successful in the diaspora and is widely recognized for his music and viral social media presence. He has been seen on Linda Ikeji blog and Official HipTV and continues to be a modern day ambassador for Africa and trending African music, fusion, beats, and culture.
ABOUT ONE IN A MILLION: One would think this would be a self-title this album, but instead, he names it "One in a million" after the first officially released single from the album. When asked why, his words were: "I have been through so much in life and in my music career. A lot of ups and downs that would have ended my life and career, but I made it out. Only a few people are lucky to have these experiences and still come out shining. I am one of the favored. I am one in a million."
He also said that even though this album has a jazzy and ‘lover boy’ tone, each of the tracks was made during different events of his life over the course of five years. He says, "Each track has its own story of a defining moment in life. They remind me of the scars, the feelings of pain, hope, disappointments, rejection, the growth, the joy, blessings, and the triumph of my journey so far.”
Today, Demola unveils and shares this sublime album with his fans, new listeners all over the world, and everyone who believes that they are one in a million.
Listen to One in a million here: https://www.artistcamp.com/SmartLinks/9008798603114
For more information, and for the “One in a Million 2.0” Tour dates (coming to a city near you), visit: www.DemolaTheViolinist.com.
