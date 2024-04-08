Quality Aircraft Accessories Acquires Approved Turbo Components
QAA is delighted to add ATC’s turbo repair and overhaul expertise to our core competencies.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Aircraft Accessories (“QAA”), a subsidiary of Hartzell Aviation and portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Approved Turbo Components, Inc. (“ATC”).
The acquisition further enhances QAA’s existing turbocharger overhaul and repair capabilities. QAA plans to retain the Approved Turbo Components known and trusted brand. QAA will also retain the services of former ATC President Mike Rogers.
“QAA is delighted to add ATC’s turbo repair and overhaul expertise to our core competencies,” said Keith Bagley, President of QAA. “The acquisition will help us continue to expand our turbo product aftermarket support.”
Mike Rogers added, “I am thrilled to partner with Hartzell Aviation and QAA to better serve our customers.”
ATC overhaul and exchange work will be relocated to QAA’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla. QAA’s Florida facilities will be utilized for forward stocking.
About Quality Aircraft Accessories
Quality Aircraft Accessories, a subsidiary of Hartzell Aviation, is an FAA-approved repair station for general aviation parts and components. QAA is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with a smaller facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The company overhauls most piston engine and airframe accessories and offers new, overhauled, exchanged, repaired, remanufactured and serviceable accessories. Along with its capabilities as a repair station, QAA also serves aircraft owners and maintainers as a distribution channel for many Hartzell Aviation products and brands. For more information visit https://www.qaa.com/.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding, Hartzell Engine Tech and Quality Aircraft Accessories. For more information visit https://hartzellaviation.com.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit https://arcline.com/.
Keith Bagley, President
Quality Aircraft Accessories
+1 334-386-5400
