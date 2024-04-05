Party for the Planet at Sequoia Park Zoo on April 13th

This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation:

Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation invite you to spring into action at our annual family-friendly Earth Day celebration at the Zoo.

The festivities kick-off on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 12:00pm-4:00pm with Party for the Planet at Sequoia Park Zoo. Supported in part by a grant from Wild Hope, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and in partnership with KEET-TV, this complimentary admission day will feature eco–exhibitors, advocacy activities, composting workshops, native plant giveaways, education stations, western pond turtle talks, and special film screenings from the WILD HOPE series.

WILD HOPE is a documentary series that highlights global stories of intrepid changemakers who are restoring and protecting our planet through hyper-local initiatives that generate measurable progress. This series highlights how individuals from diverse backgrounds—scientists, farmers, fishers, landowners, conservationists and activists among them—working toward a common goal can unleash a powerful ecological comeback. With compelling storytelling, unforgettable characters and breathtaking cinematography, WILD HOPE is a welcome antidote to this era of ecological anxiety.

Celebrate the wonder of planet Earth and the redwood region with a complimentary visit to Sequoia Park Zoo. Due to limited capacity on the Redwood Sky Walk, we recommend making a reservation for your arrival time by selecting a free ticket via this link: https://shorturl.at/LX569. Questions? Call 707-442-5649 and a staff member will assist.

The community can continue taking action for our planet at our second annual Sequoia Park & Zoo Bioblitz on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 8:30am-12:00pm. This ADA-accessible, all-levels event will use the iNaturalist app to find, identify, and record the diverse species of animals, plants, and fungi on the Redwood Sky Walk and in Sequoia Park. This community science opportunity is a fun way to connect with nature, contribute to scientific research, and learn about the importance of native species. After the bioblitz, participants can enjoy pizza in the park and compare their findings.

For more opportunities to get involved, join the Sequoia Park Ivy League on Sunday, April 20, 2024 from 9:00am-1:00pm for a morning of local Habitat Restoration. Rich in history and biodiversity, Sequoia Park is believed to be the tallest urban forest on the planet, and the Sequoia Park Ivy League meets regularly to remove invasive English ivy from our beloved redwood forest. Participants will receive SPZ&F branded gardening gloves while supplies last.

Party for the Planet information can be found at www.RedwoodZoo.org.