Southern Humboldt Community Baby Shower Coming up April 13th

Join Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center at the Annual Community Baby Shower on Saturday, April 13th noon-3:00pm at Southern Humboldt Community Park! Expecting parents, parents of 0 to 2-year-olds, those considering pregnancy, and all support people are invited to this FREE community gathering. Meet other local families and gather helpful information from doulas, service providers, and other support groups in our community. The event will feature prizes, baby supply giveaways, games, snacks, and refreshments.

Local groups who will be attending include: CalFresh, SoHum Health, Redwoods Rural Health Center, Early Head Start, Paso a Paso, First 5, Infant Massage+, Sacred Bridges, Providence Eureka Birth Center, Public Health, WIC, CHP, Momma Eaps, Changing Tides, oral Health programs, Naked & Nourished Doula services, Midwife Katie McGuire, Spanish health outreach, and more!

For more information contact (707) 923-1147, [email protected], or visit facebook at www.facebook.com/events/431164069432038

