Register Now for Maine DOE School Safety Specialist Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) offers training in several service areas, all at NO COST to schools and school administrative units (SAUs). MSSC’s flagship training opportunity is the School Safety Specialist (SSS) program, provided through Eastern Maine Community College (EMMC), which helps fulfill the statute Sec. 1. 20-A MRSA §1001, sub-§16 (LD892), which states you must have a “designated employee having oversight regarding school safety.”

School Safety Specialists are prepared to:

  • Supports and assists administrators in coordinating the review, editing, and updating of Emergency Operations Plans for their district and/or school building each year as established under Maine Statute 20-A, 1001, chapter 101, sub-chapter 1, section 16 https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/statutes/20-A/title20- Asec1001.html
  • Involve appropriate stakeholders in the development of district/school level Emergency Operations Plans through the formation of a safety team to include the following: police and fire departments, emergency management agency, EMS, local medical facilities, community members, administrators, parents, and students.
  • Network with appropriate stakeholders to enhance school safety at the SAU and/or school level.
  • Act as a resource for other individuals in the SAU on issues related to school safety.
  • Work with the Maine School Safety Center to provide professional development for faculty and staff on school safety-related issues that encourage a safe school environment.

The details of the program:

  • Cohorts start at the beginning of every month and have 6 weeks to complete.
  • All work is done asynchronously through EMCC and takes approximately 20-25 hours to complete.
  • Work is divided into badges. Badges are outlined above. Each badge consists of interactive modules, a quiz, and reflection questions, except ICS courses which are accessed through FEMA.

Your motivation for enrolling: 

  • Become a safety leader in your school.
  • Earn Digital Badges through EMCC and contact hours for recertification.
  • Be a school safety liaison with the Maine School Safety Center.
  • Create a network of safety specialists in the state.

School Safety Specialist Badges

Introduction to the Maine School Safety Initiative  Fundamentals Safety Through Climate & Culture Emergency Planning Incident Command System
  • Introduction to Maine School Safety Center
  • Why the SSS program is important
  • School Emergency Management
  • Behavioral Threat Assessment Management
  • Restorative Practices
  • Through Food Security
  • What Makes School Climate & Culture?
  • Emergency Operations Plans
  • Planning Process
  • Important Themes in Emergency Planning
  • ICS 100
  • ICS 200
  • ICS 700
  • ICS 800

(FEMA Training)

If you would like to take advantage of this great opportunity, fill out the School Safety Specialist interest form.

The Maine School Safety Center has a School Emergency Management Coordinator who can help with resources, training, and guidance on anything involving emergency management in schools.  The areas include, but are not limited to:

  • Emergency Operations Plans 
  • Emergency Exercises and Drills
  • Implementation of Multi-Disciplinary Teams
  • Implementation of Safety Teams

For further support or information regarding School Emergency Management, reach out to School Emergency Management Coordinator, Bridgette Gilbert Bridgette.Gilbert@maine.gov.

The Maine School Safety Center is not a regulatory agency. All of their services are 100% free to you and your school. MSSC does not enforce any rules or laws, they  provide assistance to SAU’s to help make schools a safer place for all students, staff, and visitors. For further information visit Maine School Safety Center website.

 

