DistroTV Expands Indian Content Offering with Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd Channels

Diverse Indian Music and Culture Channels: YRF Music, Sikh Ratnavali, Saga Music, and Saga Music Haryanvi Now Streaming on DistroTV

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DistroTV, a premier global independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, is delighted to announce the addition of four popular Indian channels from Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd to its platform. This new partnership introduces YRF Music, Sikh Ratnavali, Saga Music, and Saga Music Haryanvi to DistroTV’s diverse content lineup, offering viewers access to a rich variety of Indian music and cultural programming.

Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd is renowned for its dedication to delivering high-quality content that celebrates Indian culture, music, and heritage. The inclusion of their channels on DistroTV underscores the streaming platform’s commitment to providing a wide array of culturally rich and diverse content to its global audience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd’s channels to the DistroTV family,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership enriches our offering with a unique blend of Indian music and cultural content, allowing us to cater to the diverse tastes and interests of our viewers worldwide.”

Diljit Singh, Senior Vice President at Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our mission has always been to showcase the vibrant diversity of Indian culture and music to the world. Partnering with DistroTV enables us to reach a wider global audience, sharing the rich tapestry of Indian traditions and sounds through our channels. We are excited to see our content on DistroTV and look forward to bringing our unique programming to more viewers around the globe.”

Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head at DistroScale, commented on the partnership, “Integrating Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd’s channels into DistroTV’s lineup is a significant step towards our goal of offering comprehensive and diverse content that resonates with our viewers. YRF Music, Sikh Ratnavali, Saga Music, and Saga Music Haryanvi each bring something special to our platform, enriching our viewers’ experience with the depth and variety of Indian culture and music.”

About DistroTV

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally minded audience of passionate viewers. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries, and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available globally to stream for free on the web (https://distro.tv), as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, OnePlus TV and through MX Player, CloudTV and OTTplay.

About Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd

Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd is a dynamic content distribution company, offering a variety of channels that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India. With a focus on music and cultural programming, Seven Colors Broadcasting Pvt Ltd brings the best of Indian entertainment to audiences worldwide, featuring channels such as YRF Music, Sikh Ratnavali, Saga Music, and Saga Music Haryanvi.

For more information, visit http://sevencolors.us/.

