DistroTV Partners with Love Stories TV to Build and Distribute 'Wedding TV' FAST Linear Channel to Global Audiences

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership offers Love Stories TV an affordable way to expand globally with the new FAST linear channel.

DistroScale, Inc, the driving force behind DistroTV, proudly announces the launch of ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’ on its platform, with a special focus on Indian weddings. This launch is powered by the innovative DistroTV Platform Services™, which offers a comprehensive solution for media brands to create, monetize, and distribute their own streaming TV channels.

‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’, known for its heartwarming and genuine love stories, will now be able to reach a wider audience with its unique content, thanks to the capabilities of DistroTV Platform Services. This collaboration will showcase the grandeur and beauty of Indian weddings, capturing the essence of love and commitment.

“Channel creation used to be a domain for content owners with expansive budgets and infrastructure. With the rapid evolution of streaming from a niche to a standard media consumption platform, we identified a need for a solution that would eliminate the perceived cost, complexity, and risk barriers. Building the ‘Wedding TV’ with DistroTV Platform Services is a realization of this vision.” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale.

DistroTV Platform Services offers a comprehensive suite of tools necessary for the development and execution of successful streaming video platforms. This includes everything from technical infrastructure and content curation to monetization and distribution. Over 80 content brands have already benefited from this offering.

‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’, with its focus on Indian weddings, will feature real, cinematic wedding films, capturing the essence of love and commitment. This partnership will provide viewers with a unique insight into the vibrant world of Indian wedding celebrations.

Rachel Silver, Founder of Love Stories TV, commented, "Our collaboration with DistroTV allows us to bring the magic of Indian weddings to a global audience. With the power of DistroTV Platform Services, we can seamlessly share these beautiful stories with viewers worldwide."

Vikas Khanchandani, DistroScale, APAC Head, added, “In today's digital age, it's imperative for brands to have a global and targeted reach. With DistroTV Platform Services, we're proud to offer ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’ a solution for brands to connect with audiences around the world, celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian weddings."

About DistroTV

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally minded audience of passionate viewers. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries, and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available globally to stream for free on the web (https://distro.tv), as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, OnePlus TV and through MX Player, CloudTV and OTTplay.

DistroTV Platform Services™, a unit of DistroScale, offers a revolutionary solution for publishers, content creators, and brands to create their own streaming TV channels. With no upfront fees, it provides all the tools necessary for channel creation, monetization, and distribution. The service has already been piloted by over 80 content brands, transforming their video content into ad-supported streaming channels. For more information, visit DistroTV Platform Services.

About Love Stories TV

Love Stories TV is a global media brand that provides entertainment and wedding inspiration through uplifting, high-quality, and emotional video content. As the sole video platform in a $300 billion industry, Love Stories TV reaches tens of millions of monthly viewers through their website, social media, and streaming TV channel. Love Stories TV boasts the industry's only streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, the largest YouTube and TikTok channels, as well as highly engaged audiences on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. On lovestoriestv.com, the company has amassed a massive and constantly growing library of professionally produced real wedding videos contributed by videographers from around the world, which powers the company's content and services as brand and distribution partners.

Press Contact for DistroTV

DistroScale PR

press@distroscale.com

Press Contact for Love Stories TV:

PR@lovestoriestv.com