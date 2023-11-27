DistroTV Announces Content & Distribution Partnership With IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network Partners With DistroTV DistroTV Logo IN10 Media Network

DistroTV Expands Content Offering with IN10 Media Network’s Channels; IN10 Media Network’s EPIC ON to Integrate DistroTV’s Streaming Channels

SAN BRUNO, CA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DistroTV, a leading independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, today proudly announced its partnership with IN10 Media Network, a leading media and entertainment company. This collaboration brings IN10 Media Network’s flagship channel EPIC and Hindi general entertainment channel, Nazara, to DistroTV’s extensive service. This addition significantly enriches DistroTV’s diverse content line-up, offering viewers a wide range of quality entertainment options.

In a groundbreaking move, IN10 Media Network’s OTT platform, EPIC ON, will now integrate DistroTV’s streaming service through a seamless app-in-app integration. This integration represents a significant advancement in streaming technology, providing a smooth and integrated viewing experience for consumers on EPIC ON. DistroTV’s simple yet innovative app-in-app approach ensures that viewers can easily access a vast array of content, including popular Indian and international channels, across multiple devices.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for DistroTV as it continues to expand its diverse content line-up, offering hundreds of channels in India and globally. The integration with EPIC ON further enhances DistroTV’s reach, allowing viewers to access a wide range of content, including popular Indian and international channels, across multiple devices.

“We are thrilled to partner with IN10 Media Network, a renowned name in the entertainment industry,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership not only enriches our content library but also strengthens our commitment to providing diverse and quality entertainment to our audience worldwide.”

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network commented, “Joining forces with DistroTV aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality content to a global audience. This partnership enables us to leverage DistroTV’s extensive platform, ensuring our channels reach a wider audience and offer an unparalleled streaming experience.”

Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head, DistroScale, Inc. added, “The collaboration with IN10 Media Network is a testament to our vision of delivering exceptional viewing experiences. The addition of EPIC and Nazara to our platform, along with the integration of DistroTV on EPIC ON, represents a significant step in our journey to redefine the streaming landscape.”

About DistroTV

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally minded audience of passionate viewers. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries, and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available globally to stream for free on the web (https://distro.tv), as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, OnePlus TV and through MX Player, CloudTV and OTTplay.

About IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds—including EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, Ishara, Nazara, EPIC ON, DocuBay, MovieVerse Studios, Juggernaut Productions, Let’s Get LOUDER and Platanista Games – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network has its efforts focused on building world-class brands.

For more details, visit https://www.in10media.com/

About EPIC ON

EPIC ON is an OTT platform offering a diverse mix of multiform content across genres and formats on a single destination. Under the Watch, Listen, Play and Live Stream tabs on the platform, users can explore a wide range of long and short form videos, podcasts, e-books, games, quizzes, and more, along with the existing content library of EPIC TV. Users can also live stream the network’s linear channels. EPIC ON is available worldwide on a range of platforms and devices including iOS/App Store, Android/Google Play, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, MI, OnePlus TV, Cloud TV, Foxxum. For more details visit www.epicon.in

