05 April 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the executive director of the “Turkmenistan – USA” Business Council

On March 4, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Executive Director of the “Turkmenistan-USA” Business Council Eric Stewart.

During the meeting, priority issues of bilateral interaction were discussed, as well as the desire of US business circles to further develop productive ties with Turkmenistan, which has solid economic potential.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the current visit will provide a good opportunity to discuss promising areas of cooperation, wishing the upcoming negotiations to be productive.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the United States on the principles of mutual respect and trust. Noting the contribution of American companies to the effective use of the economic opportunities of our country, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that for many years such large American companies as “Boeing”, “General Electric”, “John Deere”, “Case New Holland” have been implementing important projects in Turkmenistan.

In this context, the significant role of the Business Council in the development of Turkmen-American trade and economic relations, which has become an effective tool for establishing and strengthening productive contacts between economic entities of the two countries, was especially noted. Large US companies successfully operate in the Turkmen market in strategically important sectors. More and more representatives of American business circles are showing interest in interaction with Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective interaction with US companies and is ready to consider specific proposals from the Business Council.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Executive Director of the “Turkmenistan-USA” Business Council Eric Stewart expressed confidence that the bilateral economic partnership, based on many years of positive experience, will continue to develop dynamically on a long-term, mutually beneficial basis.

