05 April 2024

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for Central Asia

On April 5, 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for Central Asia led by Special Representative Farah Karimi.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the state and prospects for the further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is an important component of interstate dialogue on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of international organizations and structures.

During the meeting, M.Byashimova emphasized that in developing traditional relations with the OSCE, Turkmenistan proceeds from the fact that currently inter-parliamentary dialogue is one of the most important tools for promoting a creative partnership, maintaining mutual understanding and trust between states.

In this regard, during the meeting, the importance of coordinating common efforts in ensuring economic development, environmental issues and environmental protection, rational use of water resources, working with youth, as well as supporting the “Dialogue of Women of Central Asian Countries” format was emphasized.

The parties emphasized their readiness to expand the long-term partnership, their intention to continue to strengthen constructive inter-parliamentary ties, filling them with new content.